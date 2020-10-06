Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Laumape called into All Blacks squad

Wellington Hurricanes' Laumape missed out on Steve Hansen's World Cup squad in Japan last year and his 2020 season looked in jeopardy when he suffered the arm injury during the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament in July. All Blacks coach Ian Foster told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday that Laumape would train with the squad but Sunday's season-opening Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Wellington was too soon for him.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 06-10-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 07:46 IST
Rugby-Laumape called into All Blacks squad

Midfield wrecking ball Ngani Laumape has been called up to the All Blacks squad as an injury replacement for Braydon Ennor, the team said on Tuesday, though he has still not recovered fully from a broken arm. Wellington Hurricanes' Laumape missed out on Steve Hansen's World Cup squad in Japan last year and his 2020 season looked in jeopardy when he suffered the arm injury during the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament in July.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday that Laumape would train with the squad but Sunday's season-opening Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Wellington was too soon for him. "No, he’s not back to 100 (percent). He’s in a regulation check-up time and will train with us for a couple of days," Foster said.

"We’re in Wellington so it’s easy for him. He gets another specialist view later this week, early next week then we’ll make our plan accordingly. "He’s trending well but it’s a bone (injury) so the determination will be after he sees the specialist and the x-rays and see where we go from there."

Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane are the midfield options for Sunday's clash, but Laumape's elevation could see him make an extended squad for the Rugby Championship in Australia next month. Explosive with ball in hand, 27-year-old Laumape played the last of his 13 tests off the bench in August last year, a 36-0 thrashing of the Wallabies at Eden Park.

His midfield partner at the Hurricanes, Peter Umaga-Jensen, has also joined the All Blacks squad as injury cover, the team said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Preserved dune fields offer insights into Martian history

The discovery of Martian dune fields largely preserved in the rock record for up to a billion years offers new insights on past climatic conditions on Mars. Mapping extensive sedimentary rock deposits in the Valles Marineris region of Mars ...

Pancreatic surgery: Lower mortality with larger case volumes

According to the findings of a new study, for complex pancreatic surgery a positive correlation can be inferred between the volume of services and the quality of treatment results In hospitals with larger case volumes, the survival probabil...

70 per cent of COVID cases located in just 10 countries, WHO reports

Speaking to a special session of the agencys Executive Board, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 countries account for 70 per cent of all reported cases and deaths, and just three countries account for half.Not all countries have ...

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapores prime minister arrived at court on Tuesday for a case in which he is suing a blogger for sharing an online article linking him to Malaysias 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal. As the worlds best-paid political leader and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020