Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wilshere confident of playing at the highest level after West Ham exit

He made 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions with groin and ankle injuries limiting his playing time. "Despite all my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I expected," Wilshere, who has been capped 34 times by England, tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:08 IST
Soccer-Wilshere confident of playing at the highest level after West Ham exit

English midfielder Jack Wilshere has said he was not given the opportunities to feature regularly at West Ham United despite being fully fit and that he is confident that he can continue playing at the highest level. Wilshere, 28, joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018 hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career, but said on Monday that he had agreed to the termination of his contract with the Premier League club.

Wilshere, who made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice - in 2014 and 2015 - said that he hoped to make an announcement about the next stage of his career shortly. He made 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions with groin and ankle injuries limiting his playing time.

"Despite all my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I expected," Wilshere, who has been capped 34 times by England, tweeted. "I've been fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months - training hard every day - but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play.

"Although of course I'm frustrated that I was not fully able to showcase what I'm capable of at West Ham I remain convinced I can still contribute at the very top of the game."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT6.53 HD Display13MP Triple Cameras Helio G35 Processor5000mAh 2-Day BatteryThe affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HDdisplay, an octa-core chipset, 13...

UK's Sunak says "triple-lock" on pensions is safe

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would stick to its so-called triple lock for settling increases in state pensions which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the coronavirus crisis.Asked ...

Captain Karthik faces stiffest test as KKR face resurgent CSK

Facing criticism for a below par show despite having a star-studded line up, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers when Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash here on W...

Militants from Syria being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh - Assad tells RIA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said militants from Syria were being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, speaking in an interview with Russias RIA news agency published on Tuesday. Damascus can confirm this, Assad said.Turkey and Azerbaijan have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020