Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media will not be allowed to cover I-League Qualifiers from venues due to COVID-19 protocols

The advisory further said that the LOC in coordination with the AIFF will be organising virtual pre-match press conference with the head coaches of respective teams at the team hotel, and also the post-match press conference at the stadium. Five clubs will battle it out for a single I-League qualification spot at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:03 IST
Media will not be allowed to cover I-League Qualifiers from venues due to COVID-19 protocols

Media persons will not be allowed to cover the Hero I-League Qualifiers from the venue in view of the strict COVID-19 protocol, the All India Football Federation informed on Tuesday. The I-League Qualifiers, to be held at two West Bengal venues from October 8 to 19, will kick off the football season. "We regret to inform you that keeping in accordance with the restricted number of personnel for the organisation of the matches as set by health authorities, there is no provision to allow any PRE /NRH/PHO (press/journalists, photographers and the non-rights holders) inside the stadiums," the AIFF said in a media advisory. "The team list prior to the kick-off of the match and the match summary after the final whistle will be shared on the official twitter handle @ILeagueOfficial. The advisory further said that the LOC in coordination with the AIFF will be organising virtual pre-match press conference with the head coaches of respective teams at the team hotel, and also the post-match press conference at the stadium.

Five clubs will battle it out for a single I-League qualification spot at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal. The Qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format among ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United and Mohammedan SC.

The team that finishes at the top of the table after match-day five, will gain entry into the 2020-21 I-League..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EU falling behind on plastic recycling targets, auditors say

The European Union is at risk of missing its plastic packaging recycling targets, the European Court of Auditors ECA said on Tuesday, warning an incoming ban on exports of trash to poorer nations will increase the risk of a plastic waste pi...

Penrose, Genzel and Ghez win 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics

Scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.The discoveri...

ACB arrests two BMC officials for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a resident of Dharavi here, claiming he was renovating his house without permission, an official said on Tuesday. The An...

Cycling-Ineos-Grenadiers' Thomas out of Giro with fractured pelvis

Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas has pulled out of cyclings Giro dItalia after suffering a fractured pelvis in a crash early on the third stage on Monday, his team said.The Welshman tumbled to the ground in the neutral zone befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020