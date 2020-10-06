Soccer-Switzerland say Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation said on Tuesday, one day after the 28-year-old rejoined the national team for the first time in over a year.

Updated: 06-10-2020
Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation said on Tuesday, one day after the 28-year-old rejoined the national team for the first time in over a year. The Liverpool player, who last appeared for Switzerland in the Nations League finals in June last year, had arrived at the team hotel on Monday afternoon ahead of a friendly at home to Croatia on Wednesday.

The SFV said he had been put in isolation. "We are clarifying how to proceed with the local health authorities," it added. Two of Shaqiri's Liverpool team mates, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara, have tested positive in the last week.

It is the latest blow to Shaqiri, who has fallen out of favour at his club. He featured in only seven Premier League games last season, starting two of them, and his only appearance in the current campaign has been in the Carabao Cup.

Shaqiri asked to be left out of the Swiss squad one year ago to concentrate on his club football and had not been included since then until his recall for this month's games. Switzerland also visit Spain for a Nations League match on Saturday and Germany three days later. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

