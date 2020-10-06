Left Menu
Team is executing plans perfectly: DC opener Shaw

The Delhi outfit went on to win the match comfortably by 59 runs. "It is a very good start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. "They are well-prepared before the game (against RCB) and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job," he said..

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:54 IST
In-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels Delhi Capitals are doing everything "perfect" in all departments of the game after they climbed to the top of the points table with four wins out of five games in the ongoing IPL. Shaw provided DC yet another blazing start against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, smashing a quickfire 42 off 23 balls. The Delhi outfit went on to win the match comfortably by 59 runs.

"It is a very good start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. Whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly, we are doing perfectly," the 20-year-old said. "Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling - skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team." Shaw on Monday missed out what could have been his third fifty of the season. He is the second highest scorer for DC so far with 179 runs, behind his captain Shreyas Iyer (181). "I would have carried on after the powerplay, but unfortunately I lofted it. However, it's just a game and I think this has become history now, so I'll leave this over here itself and concentrate on the next game," said Shaw. Shaw stitched a solid 68-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan which helped the team post a competitive 196 for 4 against RCB. In reply, the Virat Kohli-led side only score 137 for 9. "Definitely, I think this is the momentum we have to carry throughout this tournament and this is the start we all wanted, especially in the powerplay, without giving any wicket away. "In the first six overs, we scored 68, which is a good start and then we give advantage to the middle and lower order batsmen - Shreyas, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer, who can come in and play their natural game," said Shaw.

On the team's bowling effort against RCB, Shaw said, "I feel the bowlers are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers. Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Harshal did great too. "They are well-prepared before the game (against RCB) and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job," he said..

