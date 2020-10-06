Solskjaer happy to have "ultimate professional" Cavani in Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to add Edinson Cavani to the squad and said the striker is an "ultimate professional" who always gives everything for the team. "Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his caliber," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The striker joined Manchester United on a one-year contract on Monday and he also has an option to extend the contract for a further year. Cavani has won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A and he has also managed to score 341 goals at club level since moving to Europe in 2007, including 35 in the UEFA Champions League.

The forward has won six league titles with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and, with 200 goals, he is their all-time leading scorer. Internationally, Cavani won the Copa America in 2011 and has found the net 50 times in 116 appearances for Uruguay. The manager feels Cavani brings energy, power, leadership, and a great mentality to the squad and his inclusion will also be beneficial for the club's young players.

"He'll bring energy, power, leadership, and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he'll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level," he said. "The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe's top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward. Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United," Solskjaer added. (ANI)