Robin Olsen joins Everton on season-long loan

Everton on Tuesday announced that goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined them on a season-long loan. The 30-year-old is making a move from AS Roma.

"Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma," the club said in a statement. The Sweden international becomes the Club's sixth signing of this transfer window. The Blues had previously completed deals for young full-back Niels Nkounkou, midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, playmaker James Rodriguez and England Under-21 international centre-back Ben Godfrey.

A star of Sweden's run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Olsen joined Roma following that tournament in Russia having kept three clean sheets in four games en route to his nation reaching the last eight. His switch to Italy came following a successful two-and-a-half season spell in Denmark in which Olsen won back-to-back league and cup doubles with FC Copenhagen.

Internationally, Olsen made his debut for Sweden in January 2015 and was one of the nation's heroes when he kept two clean sheets in their shock World Cup play-off win over Italy in November 2017. (ANI)