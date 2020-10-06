Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

When asked about the case, the French Open organisers referred Reuters to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which said it was aware of the investigation but declined to comment. The investigation, which was opened on Oct. 1, is being handled by the French police's Central Service of Races and Games (SSCJ).

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:06 IST
Tennis-French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

The Romanians won the match before being knocked out in the third round. When asked about the case, the French Open organisers referred Reuters to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which said it was aware of the investigation but declined to comment.

The investigation, which was opened on Oct. 1, is being handled by the French police's Central Service of Races and Games (SSCJ). Alexei Selivanenko, vice president of the Russian tennis federation, had told the Championat.com news website on Sunday: "As long as there are no official documents, it is too early to comment on anything. Tennis has a zero-tolerance policy for cases of this kind."

The Russian tennis federation had no additional comment on Tuesday. Brengle and the Romanian pair, and their respective tennis federations, could not immediately be reached for comment. The long shutdown in global sport due to the novel coronavirus meant players were unable to earn money, potentially heightening the risk of corruption.

The TIU was set up in 2008 to tackle the threat of corruption in the game and has the power to issue life bans for serious offences. Alerts flagged up to the TIU increased in the first quarter of 2020, but these cases rarely involve the ATP or WTA Tour events or Grand Slams. Most TIU convictions concern players plying their trade in the lowest rungs of professional tennis.

The TIU said it had received 38 match alerts between January and March this year, compared with 21 in the same period in 2019. In its most high-profile case, the TIU in 2018 suspended Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker for six years - three years of it suspended - and fined him $25,000 for match-fixing and other offences. The player had been ranked 78th in the world less than a year before his suspension.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials have yet to start in Brazil, lagging rivals

Testing of Russias Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine has not begun in Brazil, while its British and Chinese rivals have already begun to file partial results from clinical Phase III trials, the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday. Br...

Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel. The company on Tuesday predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial airplanes in...

India to operate two more Vande Bharat flights to China

India plans to operate two Vande Bharat flights from Delhi and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on October 23 and 30 to facilitate the travel of Indians stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Air India is planning to operate two flights on Gu...

Italy to extend coronavirus emergency until January 31

Rome Italy, October 6 ANISputnik The Italian government will extend the state of COVID-19 emergency until January 31 next year, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Tuesday. The country initially introduced the emergency on January 31, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020