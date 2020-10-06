Left Menu
ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:42 IST
IPL 13: MI defeat RR by 57 runs to register third consecutive win
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma with Jasprit Bumrah during match against Rajasthan Royals (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians put out a very dominating performance to trounce Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. This was Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win in the tournament. Also, with this win, the Rohit Sharma-led team has climbed to the top position on the points table.

Chasing a massive target of 194 runs, Rajasthan Royals witnessed a very poor start as the team gave away three wickets in the first three overs. Trent Boult dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the first and third over respectively while Jasprit Bumrah got hold of Steve Smith in the second over. Opener Jos Buttler was then joined by Mahipal Lomror on the field but their partnership also did not last long as the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Rahul Chahar in the ninth over. Tom Curran then came out to bat but it was Buttler who shifted gear and started playing with an attacking mindset, scoring regular boundaries.

Buttler then went on to complete his half-century, providing Rajasthan Royals with some momentum. However, Buttler's 70-run innings was brought to an end by James Pattinson in the 14th over. The fall of wickets did not stop as Curran (15) too gave away his wicket in the next over. Mumbai Indians' bowlers continued their dominance in the match and helped their team secure a comfortable win in the match. Bumrah picked four wickets while Boult and Pattinson took two wickets each in the match as Rajasthan Royals were all out on 136 runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer as opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock bludgeoned the Royals' bowling attack. However, Kartik Tyagi defeated De Kock with sheer pace as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket in the fifth over. Suryakumar Yadav then joined the skipper and the duo put on the brief 39 run stand. Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rohit (35) as the right-handed batsman went against the spin but found the long-on fielder.

Gopal then dismissed Ishan Kishan on the very next ball to put a brake on Mumbai Indians' momentum. The team scored 90 runs for the loss of three wickets halfway through the innings. Jofra Archer dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 14th over after a brief 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Suryakumar continued his fine batting and smashed his eighth half-century.

In the death overs, Suryakumar and Hardik whacked the ball all around the park to enable Mumbai Indians to get past the 190 run mark. For Royals, Tyagi and Archer picked one wicket each while Gopal scalped two in the match.

