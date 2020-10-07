Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic out to tame U.S. Open demons in Carreno Busta rematch

World number one Djokovic, a hot favourite to lift the title in New York, was disqualified after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball, while Spaniard Carreno Busta went on reach the semi-finals. The pair meet again on Wednesday in the French Open quarter-finals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 02:01 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic out to tame U.S. Open demons in Carreno Busta rematch
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

The last time Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta shared a court -- in the fourth round of U.S. Open last month -- the outcome sent shockwaves around the tennis world. World number one Djokovic, a hot favourite to lift the title in New York, was disqualified after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball, while Spaniard Carreno Busta went on reach the semi-finals.

The pair meet again on Wednesday in the French Open quarter-finals. "Well, it's another match, no? Another match against the number one in the world," 17th seed Carreno Busta told reporters.

"I don't think (the incident) will come into my mind because it is something that normally never happens. I suppose that he's ready for the fight again." Top seed Djokovic, 33, has rebounded remarkably well as he lifted the Italian Open title before winning his first four matches at Roland Garros without dropping a set.

The Serb knows, however, that he cannot afford to be complacent against 29-year-old Carreno Busta, who grew up competing on claycourts across Europe. "He has very good hands, great return. Puts you under a lot of pressure," Djokovic said. "He moves very well... obviously, as all the Spanish players, he grew up playing on clay.

"Maybe these conditions also fit him nicely because the ball doesn't bounce too high, he plays quite flat from both corners. He actually likes slower surfaces." Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action on Wednesday as he looks to avenge his Hamburg Open final defeat against Russia's 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev.

In the women's draw, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin faces fellow American Danielle Collins, while Germany's Laura Siegemund makes her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearance against twice Wimbledon champion Czech Petra Kvitova.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. survival camps to activate due to fear of election violence

A chain of U.S. survival communities plan to activate and open to members for the first time over fears of violence following the presidential election on Nov. 3.Fortitude Ranch camps in West Virginia and Colorado will open on election day ...

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

White House butlers who serve First Family face infection risk from Trumps

U.S. President Donald Trumps return to the White House Monday evening put people who work in the building at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, the disease that had killed over 210,000 Americans, doctors and health officials say. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020