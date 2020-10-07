Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 02:01 IST
A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain before their French Open quarter-final match on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding): 1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 33 ATP ranking: 1 (Highest: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018) Career ATP titles: 81

2019 French Open performance: Semi-final Best French Open performance: Winner (2016)

Top seed and world number one Djokovic is yet to concede a set on the Parisian clay this year as he bids for a second French Open and 18th major title. The Serb, who defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his 47th Grand Slam quarter-final, will look for redemption against Carreno Busta after he was defaulted during their fourth-round U.S. Open tie last month for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball.

17-PABLO CARRENO BUSTA Age: 29

ATP ranking: 18 (Highest: 10) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 4 2019 French Open performance: Third round

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2017) Carreno Busta has enjoyed a fine run in Paris with successive straight-set wins in the opening two rounds followed by a hard-fought victory over compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut and a fourth-round drubbing of German qualifier Daniel Altmaier.

The Spaniard, however, trails 3-1 in his head-to-head record against his last-eight opponent Djokovic, who has previously beaten the 29-year-old twice on clay. HEAD-TO-HEAD: Djokovic leads 3-1

2020 Carreno Busta d Djokovic 6-5 def. (U.S. Open, hard) 2019 Djokovic d Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 (Cincinnati, hard)

2017 Djokovic d Carreno Busta 6-2 4-6 6-4 (Monte Carlo, clay) 2014 Djokovic d Carreno Busta 6-0 6-1 (Monte Carlo, clay)

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

