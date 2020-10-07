Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romania's top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, looked tight as she trailed 3-1 after a long wait to get on court but then took charge with some aggressive hitting.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 02:24 IST
Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romania's top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, looked tight as she trailed 3-1 after a long wait to get on court but then took charge with some aggressive hitting. She is the first Polish woman to reach the French Open semi-finals since Jadwiga Jedrzejowska was runner-up in 1939.

Former Wimbledon junior champion Swiatek won eight games in a row to move within three games of victory before tricky left-hander Trevisan stopped the rot with a break of serve. However, a crushing forehand winner by Swiatek in the following game resumed the onslaught and she romped to her fifth straight-sets victory in a row on the Paris clay.

"It was pretty hard at the beginning because it was hard to get used to the conditions, and also I played all my other matches at 11am so it was like playing in the middle of the night," she said on Court Philippe Chatrier. "But I'm pretty happy with my performance."

Swiatek has a free-flowing game but initially it was 159th-ranked Trevisan, who knocked out American sensation Coco Gauff, 20th seed Maria Sakkari and fifth seed Kiki Bertens on her run to the last eight, who settled quickest. But once Swiatek loosened up her opponent was always on the back foot, although the Italian did have a couple of break points when the teenager served for the opener at 5-3.

Swiatek saved those and brought up a third set point with a superb topspin lob and converted it when Trevisan made an error. The pattern continued into the second set and although Trevisan hung in gamely she was no match for one of the game's most exciting talents.

Had Trevisan won she would have set up an unlikely semi-final against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska which would have guaranteed a qualifier reaching a Grand Slam final for the first time in the professional era. It was not to be though as Swiatek ruthlessly brought her dream run to an abrupt halt in just over an hour.

Swiatek is also through to the doubles quarter-finals with American partner Nicole Melichar.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

St. Louis couple indicted for brandishing guns at protesters

A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, more than three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, their attorney said. Perso...

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romanias top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to r...

Soccer-USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement httpswww.uslchampionship.comnewsarticlesho...

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020