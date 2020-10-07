Left Menu
Cricket-Australia's women hammer NZ to share ODI record win streak with men

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:51 IST
The peerless Australian women's cricket team thrashed New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane on Wednesday to match the world record 21-game winning streak in one-day internationals set by Ricky Ponting's men's side in 2003. Stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes (96) and fellow opener Alyssa Healy (87) helped the home side set an imposing 325 for five, the team's highest total against New Zealand, before the visitors crumbled to be all out for 93 at Allan Border Field.

The win, also the biggest in ODIs against the White Ferns, ensured Australia swept the series 3-0 after they had already beaten Sophie Devine's team 2-1 in the leadup Twenty20 series. "It's a really special effort, especially over a long period of time," said regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed the match due to a hamstring strain.

"To win 21 on the trot is something to be really proud of, and the way we have swept this series has been something that has given us a lot of pleasure." Australia were also without regular Ellyse Perry, arguably the best all-rounder in women's cricket, but it scarcely mattered.

Australia won the Women's Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in March and wasted no time reasserting their dominance once international cricket resumed following the long break brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a great team to lead, because there are lots of experienced players in the team that know their role," said Haynes, who was named player of the match and of the series.

"I think for our team, (the record) is not something we have spoken about too much. "When you think over the time about all the people that we have played over the last three-year period, it's something that we can look back with a lot of pleasure."

