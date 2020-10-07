Left Menu
NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu signs with First Love Christian Academy

NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu has signed with First Love Christian Academy (FLCA), a private high school in Washington, Pennsylvania. The 18-year old has become the third male student-athlete from the NBA Academy India to get a high-school basketball scholarship in the United States.

Amaan Sandhu (Photo/ NBA). Image Credit: ANI

NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu has signed with First Love Christian Academy (FLCA), a private high school in Washington, Pennsylvania. The 18-year old has become the third male student-athlete from the NBA Academy India to get a high-school basketball scholarship in the United States. Sandhu joined the NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The 6'11 standout forward/centre from Mohali, Punjab, has been a part of multiple high-profile basketball development camps, including Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018 and 2019, NBA Global Camp 2018 in Italy, 2018 and 2019 NBA Academy Games, and most recently, Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago.

He made his debut with the Indian men's senior national team with a gold medal-winning campaign at the South Asian Games in 2019. "I am grateful to First Love Christian Academy for offering me this opportunity. The last three years at the NBA Academy India have built a strong foundation to take my game to the next level, and for that, I would like to thank my coaches for believing in my abilities and making me better every day," Sandhu said in a statement.

"Amaan is a top prospect coming out of India that will fit in perfectly with our style of basketball. We will continue to develop Amaan and expand his game as we prepare him for the collegiate level. With our national schedule, his global playing experience will help him adapt in competing against top competition throughout the US," said First Love Christian Academy CEO Nathan Roesing. Sandhu will join the NBA Academy India teammate Pranav Prince who committed to First Love Christian Academy in August. (ANI)

