Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahane integral part of Delhi Capitals, not looking at mid-season transfer: Official

Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the points table having won four of their five games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But constant questions have been raised on whether they have a place in the XI for senior campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. And at present, it looks like India's Test deputy will have to wait his turn.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:43 IST
Rahane integral part of Delhi Capitals, not looking at mid-season transfer: Official
Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the points table having won four of their five games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But constant questions have been raised on whether they have a place in the XI for senior campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. And at present, it looks like India's Test deputy will have to wait his turn.

Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that while Rahane is brilliant and brings a lot to the table, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been in fine form, and tinkering with the opening partnership isn't something the team is looking to do. "You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant players and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top. You do not fix something that isn't broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait his turn to be honest," the official said.

Asked if that opens the door for other franchises to look at him in the mid-season transfer window as capped players are also allowed to be transferred this season, the official answered in the negative. "He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official said.

Is there a possibility that Rahane can be brought in as a middle-order bat if not as an opener, the official said that the team management has to think on those lines, but it could be a little unfair on the player. "The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official explained.

Delhi have done really well this season and will now take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in which gunmen killed at least 67 people.A third man who also faced charges under the countrys terrorism...

Swiss report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1,077 in a day, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerlands pu...

Fall in containment zones count in Delhi after steady rise since Aug last week

After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data. Since the last week of August, ...

ANALYSIS-Globalisation revised but not reversed by COVID

New York-based Delta Children, which makes cribs in China for retailers such as Walmart, briefly studied moving production to the United States as supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic added to its hefty bill from U.S. import tar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020