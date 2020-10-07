Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju, IOA hold review meeting on India's preparation for Tokyo Olympics

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday took a review meeting regarding India's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:45 IST
Rijiju, IOA hold review meeting on India's preparation for Tokyo Olympics
Kiren Rijiju holds review meeting with IOA officials (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday took a review meeting regarding India's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Along with Rijiju, officials from Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including President Narinder Batra were also a part of the review meeting.

"Took a review meeting on India's preparation for Tokyo Olympics with the Indian Olympic Association and senior officials. Our preparation despite pandemic is well on course to give best possible performance," Rijiju tweeted. Tokyo Olympics was slated to be held this year, but the event was pushed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will now take place from July 23-August 8, 2021. Earlier this year, Rijiju had said India's preparations have started for finishing under top-10 in the 2028 Olympics. The Sports Minister had revealed the long-term plans in an Instagram live session with table tennis player Manika Batra.

"The 2024 Games is a mid-term goal but the long term is 2028. When I became sports minister I had very limited talents, potential Olympic medalists," Rijiju said. He further stated that in the 2024 Paris Olympics India will have the potential to bag maximum medals in the Quadrennial Games.

"In 2024, we will have a potential team, which can get us maximum medals. But in 2028 I've made my mind very clear we have to be in top-10. And I'm not saying just like that. Our preparation has started," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian man caught after busting out of S.Korean quarantine

An Indonesian seaman who bust out of a South Korean coronavirus quarantine facility by digging a hole under a wall a day before he was due to complete a mandatory two weeks in isolation was caught by police on Wednesday, local media reporte...

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in which gunmen killed at least 67 people.A third man who also faced charges under the countrys terrorism...

Swiss report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1,077 in a day, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerlands pu...

Fall in containment zones count in Delhi after steady rise since Aug last week

After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data. Since the last week of August, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020