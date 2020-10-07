Rachael Haynes reflects on 'special achievement' as Australia thrash New Zealand

Australian women's team on Wednesday equalled the world record for the most consecutive ODI victories and stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes termed it as a "special achievement." Australia defeated New Zealand on Wednesday by 232 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series.

"I think it's going to be one of those things we reflect back on and are really proud of the achievement," cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying. "It's been across the course of a few years now and something like 20-odd players have been part of that and contributed to the success throughout that period," she added.

The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand at the Allan Border Field, the Australian women's team has now equalled the record. "It's a really special achievement ... I've always been a fan of the game and I definitely followed the men's side growing up. They had a pretty extraordinary period of success, so to hear our group compared to that, it's obviously really special," said Haynes.

With this win, Australia has also won the three-match ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand. (ANI)