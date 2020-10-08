Left Menu
Development News Edition

With fans in stands, Portugal draws with Spain in friendly

Fati last month became the youngest player to score for Spain in the Nations League match against Ukraine. The 35-year-old Ronaldo had one of the best scoring chances of the match in the 53rd minute, striking the crossbar with a powerful left-foot shot from inside the area.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:02 IST
With fans in stands, Portugal draws with Spain in friendly

With fans back in the stands, Portugal and Spain drew 0-0 in a friendly. Some 2,500 fans attended the match that served as a test for Portuguese authorities and soccer officials to evaluate the possibility of getting supporters back into stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portuguese federation filled 5% of the capacity of the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Fans were spread around the stadium and had to sit apart from each other. About 5,000 fans will be allowed in for the national team's Nations League match against Sweden at the same stadium next Wednesday, or 10% of the venue's capacity.

The European Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in September in Budapest was the first UEFA match with fans amid the pandemic. There had been high expectations surrounding the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati, but the 17-year-old Spaniard stayed on the bench throughout the match. Fati last month became the youngest player to score for Spain in the Nations League match against Ukraine.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo had one of the best scoring chances of the match in the 53rd minute, striking the crossbar with a powerful left-foot shot from inside the area. He also missed with a header from close range just before halftime. In the 67th, Ronaldo set up a shot by Renato Sanchez that also hit the crossbar. Both Ronaldo's and Sanchez's shots bounced near the goal line after striking the woodwork.

Atlético Madrid forward João Félix, who replaced Ronaldo in the 73rd, nearly gave the hosts the win in stoppage time but whiffed a shot in front of the goal. Spain coach Luis Enrique gave Adama Traoré his national team debut off the bench in the 62nd minute. The Wolverhampton forward had been called up for the matches against German and Ukraine but couldn't play after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before the match, the Portuguese and the Spanish soccer federations signed an agreement to boost their joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, establishing common strategies and cooperation deals between the nations. Spain hosts Switzerland on Saturday and visits Ukraine on Tuesday in the Nations League. Portugal visits France on Sunday in the Nations League, then hosts Sweden on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals; Hurricane could force Saints-Chargers out of New Orleans and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Kenin battles into French Open semi-finalsFourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle Co...

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020