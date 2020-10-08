Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cheptegei, Gidey break world records in Valencia

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed world records over 10,000m and 5000m respectively at Valencia World Record Day event on Wednesday.

ANI | Valencia | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:14 IST
Cheptegei, Gidey break world records in Valencia
Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (Photo/ World Athletics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed world records over 10,000m and 5000m respectively at Valencia World Record Day event on Wednesday. Gidey's winning time of 14:06.62 took almost five seconds off the previous world 5000m record, set by fellow Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008. Cheptegei, meanwhile, covered 10,000m in 26:11.00 to break Kenenisa Bekele's mark of 26:17.53, set in Brussels in 2005.

Spain's Esther Guerrero paced Gidey through 1000m in 2:51.10, then world steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech took up the pace-making duties, going through 2000m in 5:42.73 and 3000m in 8:31.85. Gidey had just the wavelight pacing technology for the company over the final two kilometres and she doggedly stuck to the very front of the stream of blue lights. She reached 4000m in 11:19.17 and managed to crank up the tempo even more for the final 1000 metres, eventually crossing the finish line in 14:06.62.

Just five minutes later, Cheptegei took to the track for the 10,000m. The Ugandan, who won world titles at 10,000m and cross country last year, had broken the 5000m world record in Monaco earlier this year, clocking 12:35.36. Shortly after that run, he announced his intentions to break another of Bekele's marks. Australia's Matthew Ramsden was the pacer for the first 3000m, bringing the small field through 3000m in 7:52.79. Kenya's Nicolas Kimeli - who finished second to Cheptegei in his 5000m world record run in August - then led Cheptegei through the half-way mark in 13:07.73.

Cheptegei ran alone for the second half, but by this point, he was locked into the required record pace. His 8000m split of 20:59.48 confirmed he was still on course for the world record. With a 60-second final lap, Cheptegei crossed the line in 26:11.00. He now becomes the 10th man in history to concurrently hold the 5000m and 10,000m world records. (ANI)

Also Read: For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals; Hurricane could force Saints-Chargers out of New Orleans and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Kenin battles into French Open semi-finalsFourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle Co...

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020