IPL 13: Have never seen CSK squeezed like that, says Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for maintaining a tight grip in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and said that he has never seen the MS Dhoni-led side being squeezed like that in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:05 IST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for maintaining a tight grip in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and said that he has never seen the MS Dhoni-led side being squeezed like that in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His remark came as Dinesh Karthik-led KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"Well, who am I to question the tactics of @Bazmccullum and @DineshKarthik.... what a fine 10 over block in the back end of that match ... fabulous bowling. Never seen @ChennaiIPL squeezed like that before," Styris tweeted. CSK, set a target of 168 runs, was in a comfortable position at 99-1 in the 12th over with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu at the crease.

However, Ambati Rayudu was sent back to the pavilion by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and from there on KKR choked the runs and won by 10 runs. Narine bowled his first over in the 12th over of the CSK innings, and later on, he went on pick the wicket of Shane Watson (50) to tilt the match in favour of KKR.

Varun Chakravarthy clean bowled Dhoni (11) in the 17th over of the innings. It was a crucial wicket and after that CSK could not get any sort of momentum. While batting first, KKR was bowled out for 167. Rahul Tripathi was the only batsman who was able to leave a mark as he played a knock of 81 runs.

Tripathi came out to bat as an opener for KKR against CSK. Earlier, the team was sending Sunil Narine out as an opening batsman. KKR is currently at the third position in the IPL standings with six points from five matches. (ANI)

