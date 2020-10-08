Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuldeep was left out due to make-up of side, small grounds: KKR bowling coach Mills

"But Kuldeep is training the house down, he wants to get back into the starting XI and so competition within the group is certainly aiding our performance on the park." Promoted to open the innings, Rahul Tripathi starred for KKR with a sterling 81 from 51 deliveries before CSK bowlers staged a remarkable comeback to bowl them out for 167. "...he's been an example for young people who are fighting for a spot in the team.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:26 IST
Kuldeep was left out due to make-up of side, small grounds: KKR bowling coach Mills

Kolkata Knight Riders Kyle Mills has justified benching star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the past couple of IPL matches, citing the small size of the grounds here and the "make-up" of the side. Defending a modest 168, KKR claimed a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings. On a slow pitch, it was felt that the left-arm wrist spinner could have made some impact.

Mills, however, defended him being kept out as they returned to winning ways to jump to third spot in the points table. "Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world. But just with the make-up of the group at the moment and the size of grounds, it's the reason we went for this XI today and Kuldeep was left out," the former New Zealand pacer said in the post-match media conference.

Kuldeep, who had a forgettable last season, has so far bowled just nine overs from three games before being dropped against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. "I guess competition is good, isn't it? We've got a very big squad, a very competitive squad for certain spots within the group and Kuldeep has missed out the last two games, but he has presence within the group, he is still giving to the team.

"We have a team culture, and a team perspective within the group and this was asked of the players, and it's not easy for any cricketer to miss out on the starting XI. "But Kuldeep is training the house down, he wants to get back into the starting XI and so competition within the group is certainly aiding our performance on the park." Promoted to open the innings, Rahul Tripathi starred for KKR with a sterling 81 from 51 deliveries before CSK bowlers staged a remarkable comeback to bowl them out for 167.

"...he's been an example for young people who are fighting for a spot in the team. He's an example to everyone really. He's reaping the rewards from the last game," Mills said. The woefully out of form, Sunil Narine made a nine-ball 17 batting at an unusual no.4 position before making a dent with his bowling after he was held for the back-end of the innings.

"As they say, a change is as good as a holiday... We have used him as a pinch-hitter, this hasn't quite worked for him at the top," Mills said of his previous role of an opener. "So taking him down lower the order gave Tripathi an opportunity and he took that with both hands. Narine came in and played a little cameo, to be fair and gave us a little bit of momentum at that time," the 41-year-old added.

KKR will next face Kings XI Punjab on Saturday..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu shares her picture with serene backdrop in Maldives

Giving a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a standout picture of herself with the serene blue backdrop on social media. The Pink actor shared a picture on Instagram amid the various shades of bl...

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report

Indias sulphur dioxide SO2 emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.&#160; However, India cont...

Surat couple stitches free masks for underprivileged from leftover fabrics

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To help...

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020