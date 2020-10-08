Soccer-Inter defender Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Inter Milan have confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's under-21 team. "The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols," said Inter in a statement. The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the under-21 squad had tested positive without naming them.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:40 IST
Inter Milan have confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's under-21 team. "The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols," said Inter in a statement.

The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the under-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative. Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on Oct 17.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

