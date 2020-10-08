Left Menu
Development News Edition

AHF to organise online education workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials

After the successful completion of AHF online education workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials and umpires, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will continue to conduct online education workshops in October.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:48 IST
AHF to organise online education workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials
Representative Image (Photo/ Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI

After the successful completion of AHF online education workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials and umpires, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will continue to conduct online education workshops in October. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending three AHF online education workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of set plays and free hits for coaches and officiating for umpires, these online education workshops will be conducted free of charge for participating candidates online through Microsoft teams application. Each workshop will consist of three to four hours' sessions. Speaking about the participation of coaches and technical officials in the AHF online education workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, "The AHF Online Education Workshops have been a vital part of the growth of our Coaches and Technical Officials. With a much bigger knowledge base, we are sure that they will be able to garner much better results in the upcoming months. It's been an absolute privilege to work closely with the AHF and we are delighted that they have made an immense contribution to the evolvement of hockey in India."

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AHF and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee said the response to the courses has been overwhelming. "We are very keen to continue to contribute to the growth of the Coaches and Technical Officials in India through the AHF Online engagement & Education Workshops in October. We have received a fantastic response from all the candidates in the last few months and they have participated actively and benefitted from the high-performance and technical input with great interest," said Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AHF and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee.

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in October. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops. At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF Course Selection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Finland's antibody tests indicate COVID infections much higher than official data during 1st wave

Finland likely had up to five times more COVID-19 cases than its official numbers showed during the first wave of the pandemic between March and May, its public health authority THL said on Thursday, citing results from its antibody tests. ...

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Go...

Mali coup leaders free former prime minister, generals

Malis former prime minister Boubou Cisse and other officials and military personnel detained during the August coup have been released, according to a statement by the vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita. Although a transitional government...

UPDATE 1-British midcaps hit near 2-month high on upbeat Brexit views

British midcaps rose to their highest levels in nearly two months on Thursday following the Bank of England Governors upbeat views on Brexit and as a slew of corporate results showed signs of improvement. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020