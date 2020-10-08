IPL 13: Snapchat partners with five teams to share behind-the-scenes updates

Left Menu
In order to provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes updates, multimedia messaging app Snapchat is partnering with five IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and Chennai Super Kings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:19 IST
Snapchat logo . Image Credit: ANI

In order to provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes updates, multimedia messaging app Snapchat is partnering with five IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 had commenced from September 19 and the matches are being played behind closed doors. As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, fans are not being allowed inside stadiums to cheer for their favourite teams.

However, Snapchatters can now engage with the IPL teams in a creative way and show their support through a collection of unique AR lenses. Fans can cheer the teams by using the facepaint lens of the superb Kings XI Punjab or the Branded cap lens of Aamchi Mumbai. They can also dance to the tune of Chennai Super Kings or play a game of cricket with the KKR team lens.

"It was fun to work with the Snapchat team on this fun lens. I am excited to see our Delhi Capitals fans use AR to show their support for us," said Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer in an official release. Fans can also follow their favourite teams on Snapchat and turn on notifications to not miss out on any of the updates. Some of the handles of IPL teams on Snapchat are --Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals), Kings XI Punjab (@officialkxip), Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkrsnaps), Mumbai Indians (@mi_paltan), Chennai Super Kings(@cheniipl), and Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals). (ANI)

