Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe is relatively weak compared to other teams: Waqar

"People nowadays are not that interested in 50-over games as they are in T20 cricket matches so we also need to keep that in mind because we have two World T20 Cups plus the Asia Cup lined up in the next two years," he said. Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, who also interacted with media, said youngsters performing in the ongoing National T20 tournament will be considered for selection and he was looking to announce a squad of around 22 to 25 players for the home series.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:52 IST
Zimbabwe is relatively weak compared to other teams: Waqar

Pakistan pace great and current bowling coach, Waqar Younis has termed the touring Zimbabwe squad as a "relatively weak side" and said the upcoming series will be a good platform to try out the youngsters. Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 matches in Multan and Rawalpindi against Zimbabwe, which will be arriving in the country this month.

The series begins with the first one-dayer on October 30, followed by the second and third ODIs on November 1 and 3 respectively. The three T20 matches are scheduled in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10. "I don't want to state this but Zimbabwe compared to other teams is a relatively weak opposition and it is a good time for us to try out our young players," Waqar told reporters in Lahore.

He said Pakistan need to focus more on T20 format and build a formidable outfit ahead of the two World T20 Cups to be held in India and Australia. "People nowadays are not that interested in 50-over games as they are in T20 cricket matches so we also need to keep that in mind because we have two World T20 Cups plus the Asia Cup lined up in the next two years," he said.

Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, who also interacted with media, said youngsters performing in the ongoing National T20 tournament will be considered for selection and he was looking to announce a squad of around 22 to 25 players for the home series. "If a player performs consistently well in the ongoing National T20 Championship he will be considered for the series. Good thing is we already have some good youngsters with the team," Misbah said.

He said the selection committee planned to announce the squad on October 19 at the conclusion of the National T20 event in Pindi. “The Zimbabwe series would be an excellent platform for youngsters. Playing a home series and performing well is the dream of every player," he said.

Misbah, however, made it clear he was not happy with the fitness and shape of some players in the ongoing National T20 event and every player was obligated to maintain his fitness even during the lockdown period because of Covid-19 pandemic. "It is not possible that you are overweight 15 kilos and expect to become a part of the national team," Misbah said on a local news channel. "Everyone, including the likes of Sharjeel Khan, has been made aware of the policy at the time of the PSL. I have been very clear from the beginning that there can never be a compromise over fitness." PTI Cor ATK ATK

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020