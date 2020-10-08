Left Menu
Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here. "Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:10 IST
The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here.

"Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that's why he isn't in playing eleven," Kumble told commentators during the game. Gayle, one of Indian Premier League's all-time biggest players, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 13th edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab have managed to win just one of their first five matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer had recently said they would like to play Gayle before it becomes too difficult for the side to keep its playoffs hopes alive.

