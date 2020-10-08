Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Brother of former South Africa international shot dead

"There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace." Seamer Vernon Philander, 35, played 64 tests for South Africa between 2011 and his retirement earlier this year.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:30 IST
Cricket-Brother of former South Africa international shot dead

The brother of former South Africa international Vernon Philander was shot dead outside in a Cape Town suburb on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Tyrone Philander, 32, was killed while taking water to a neighbour, with the motive for the shooting unknown, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time," a statement from the family said. "There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace."

Seamer Vernon Philander, 35, played 64 tests for South Africa between 2011 and his retirement earlier this year. He took 224 wickets at an average of 22.32 and was a key member of the side that rose to number one in the ICC Test Rankings in 2012.

Also Read: Vernon Philander's brother shot dead in Cape Town

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

TDP leader claims 'Vidya Kanuka' just an old scheme with a new name, accuses YSRCP of using schemes for publicity

TDP leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Thursday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for spending hundreds of crores of public funds on wasteful publicity while neglecting the real educational needs of the poor students....

COVID-19: NHRC issues advisory on protection of human rights of women

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued advisories to various ministries and states, stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights of women, in the pandemic scenario, officials said on Thursday. In view of t...

Soccer-England Under-19 game against Scotland abandoned amid COVID-19 concerns

Englands Under-19 match against Scotland at St Georges Park on Thursday was abandoned during the first half because of coronavirus concerns, both teams said. British media reported that a member of the backroom staff of one of the teams tes...

2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 15 more die

Rajasthan recorded 2,138 new coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,52,605 on Thursday, while 15 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the states death toll to 1,605, according to an official report. Hanumangarh and Jaipur reported two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020