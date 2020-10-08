Left Menu
Impasse over transfer of power ends in East Bengal, company says ready for ISL

"We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from 2020-2021 season," said Shree Cement managing director Hari Mohan Bangur. "I would like to thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:58 IST
The impasse over the transfer of power from the East Bengal club to its investor ended on Thursday with its new majority stakeholders promising to put their best foot forward in their maiden ISL, notwithstanding the late entry. Less than a month after East Bengal roped in Shree Cement as its principal investor, organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL, officially announced the club's entry into the lucrative league.

This season's ISL is slated to start in November in three venues of Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from 2020-2021 season," said Shree Cement managing director Hari Mohan Bangur.

"I would like to thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times. She is always ready to help in the development of sport in the state of West Bengal and we share the same vision. "We would also like to thank Football Sports Development Limited for recognising the legacy of our club and Mrs. Nita Ambani for her constant encouragement." East Bengal's inclusion in the ISL was completed late last month after the company acquired a majority 76 per cent stake in the club. As of now, East Bengal have 35 players in their roster with centre-forward Balwant Singh being the only current India player. The rest are all youngsters.

"At our club, the aim will always be to develop the game in every way possible. We promise to put our best foot forward and make the fans proud in our first season," Prashant Bangur, joint managing director at Shree Cement, said in the release. "From the outset, the focus will be on nurturing talent and creating an atmosphere where every player is charged-up to make our first season memorable. "Player development is important to building a sound ecosystem within the club and we are committed to the cause," he added.

