Sports News Roundup: Lakers to wear Bryant-designed jerseys; French Open order of play on Friday and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lakers to wear Bryant-designed jerseys for potential title clincher

The Los Angeles Lakers will switch to their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant when they seek a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Friday. The Lakers, who lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, are 4-0 this postseason when wearing the Bryant-designed alternate jerseys, which are black with gold trim and feature a subtle snakeskin pattern.

French Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Swiatek powers past Podoroska to reach first Grand Slam final

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years, continuing her bulldozing run at Roland Garros with a 6-2 6-1 dismantling of Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska on Thursday. The 19-year-old will play Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Saturday in her first Grand Slam final.

Report: Storm won't force Saints to relocate

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in New Orleans, as planned, despite an incoming hurricane. The team had been considering moving practice, and perhaps the game, with Hurricane Delta bearing down on Louisiana and expected to make landfall on Friday along the southwestern Louisiana coast. But, with the track of the hurricane now heading west of New Orleans, the team decided to stay put, The Athletic reported.

UK police officers face misconduct probe over stop of two Black athletes

The independent police watchdog said on Thursday it had notified five London officers that they are being investigated for misconduct over the treatment of two Black athletes pulled over in their car in July. British sprinter Bianca Williams, 26, and her partner, Portuguese 400m record holder Ricardo dos Santos, 25, were stopped while driving from training back to their home in Maida Vale west London.

MLB playoff notebook: Marlins' Sanchez no stranger to Braves

Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez has not been around long, but by the end of the day Thursday, he will have a rich history against the Atlanta Braves. The 22-year old, with the shout-out-loud name and the 100 mph fastball, is scheduled to start Thursday in a win-or-go-home National League Division Series Game 3 for the Marlins at Houston's Minute Made Park.

Another positive test, Titans' facility closed

Another positive test for the Tennessee Titans will keep the facility closed on Thursday and puts Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in serious doubt. The Titans learned of another positive COVID-19 result from Wednesday's testing, ESPN reported, and an inconclusive test was confirmed as a positive as the coronavirus count for the franchise is at 23 (13 players, 10 team personnel) since Sept. 24.

With Suga's full-court press, optimism grows that Tokyo will hold Games

Aggressive lobbying by Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga has bolstered expectations within the government that the Olympic Games will go ahead next year, multiple insiders said, marking a sharp turnaround from just a few months ago. Suga has more flexibility in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), one of the sources said, because he is not tied to the promises of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who told the public the Games would be held in "full form".

Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday. The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager Iga Zwiatek on Saturday, was the most aggressive player throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Holders Krawietz and Mies reach men's doubles final

Defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached the French Open men's doubles final as the German duo beat Dutch/Croatian team Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Thursday. A 6-3 7-5 win for the eighth seeds set up a showdown against seventh seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil), who had earlier beaten Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-6(4) 7-5.

