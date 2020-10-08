Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England Under-19 game against Scotland abandoned amid COVID-19 concerns

England's Under-19 match against Scotland at St George's Park on Thursday was abandoned during the first half because of coronavirus concerns, both teams said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:52 IST
Soccer-England Under-19 game against Scotland abandoned amid COVID-19 concerns

England's Under-19 match against Scotland at St George's Park on Thursday was abandoned during the first half because of coronavirus concerns, both teams said. British media reported that a member of the backroom staff of one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to call off the game at the English FA's training complex near Burton Upon Trent.

"England under-19's match with Scotland at St George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol," England said in a statement. The Scottish team issued a similar statement and both sides said they would not comment further on the matter. England were leading 3-1 when the game was abandoned.

England's senior team have been training at St George's Park ahead of their friendly against Wales later on Thursday and UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HC junks habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of Hathras ‘rape' victim’s kin

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a Valmiki community organisation seeking production before of the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim of Hathras before it. A bench of justices Prit...

Mayank Agarwal's early run out was a disaster while chasing 202, says Rahul

Struggling Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in their pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here. KXIP were a...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. Oranges Belgian division and Proximus, which is...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020