Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19

Mercedes on Thursday confirmed that one member of their team has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix, slated to take place at Nurburgring.

ANI | Brackley | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:13 IST
Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image (Photo/ Mercedes-AMG F1 Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mercedes on Thursday confirmed that one member of their team has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix, slated to take place at Nurburgring. "We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA," Mercedes-AMG F1 tweeted.

Eifel Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on October 11. Formula 1, in a statement, said every person involved in the sport is tested regularly so they can be quickly isolated should they return a positive result.

"As part of Formula 1's safety protocols, every person involved in the sport and travelling to races is tested regularly so they can be quickly isolated should they return a positive result, while strict social distancing rules are in force at all circuits being used this season," Formula 1 said in a statement. (ANI)

