Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Aprilia's Espargaro says Algarve circuit 'borderline' on safety

The Algarve International Circuit will stage MotoGP's first race in Portugal since 2012 on Nov. 22 and Espargaro, who joined several test riders at the venue ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix, said the final corner was an area of concern. "The track is borderline for MotoGP, it's on the limit," Espargaro was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:27 IST
Motorcycling-Aprilia's Espargaro says Algarve circuit 'borderline' on safety
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro said the MotoGP reserve track in Portimao, which will host the 2020 season finale, was right on the limit for safety after a test at the circuit. The Algarve International Circuit will stage MotoGP's first race in Portugal since 2012 on Nov. 22 and Espargaro, who joined several test riders at the venue ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix, said the final corner was an area of concern.

"The track is borderline for MotoGP, it's on the limit," Espargaro was quoted as saying by motorsport.com. "On the... TV, everybody is just commenting on the up and downs, but the rest of the track is OK. "We have enough room in case of a crash. Everything's on the limit, but the last corner for me is dangerous... but we race in circuits more dangerous."

KTM's Brad Binder suggested walls on either side of the final turn made it tricky. "It wasn't too hectic on what we were there on but on a GP bike when you have a lot of power will be maybe a bit of a different story," Binder said.

The riders are due to discuss the issue with MotoGP's safety commission on Friday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted; 13 arrested, officials say

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020