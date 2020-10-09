Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Raikkonen quips he has gone from too inexperienced to too old

For some of his rivals, he has been around for as long as they can remember. "He's an incredibly good driver, someone I followed and a very likeable guy and very different to a lot of the drivers," said McLaren's Lando Norris, who was only a year old when Raikkonen made his F1 debut.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:39 IST
Motor racing-Raikkonen quips he has gone from too inexperienced to too old
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kimi Raikkonen jokingly summed up his 20-season Formula One career on Thursday as a progression from too inexperienced to too old, with good bits in the middle.

The evergreen Finn, who turns 41 on Oct. 17, will be making a record 323rd Formula One start at Germany's Nuerburgring on Sunday. The 2007 world champion with Ferrari, Raikkonen made his debut with Sauber in 2001 on probation and with experts warning the 21-year-old could cause mayhem after having made only 23 single-seater starts.

Max Mosley, then president of the governing FIA, was a lone dissenting voice in voting against Raikkonen being granted a super-licence. The Alfa Romeo driver, who will beat the record held by Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, has the last laugh -- even if behind a now obligatory face mask.

"It started with I didn't have enough experience," Raikkonen told reporters at the Eifel Grand Prix. "And now I'm getting too old, so that they want to get rid of me. In the middle one way it worked okay and now it's not great for some people."

Ferrari's most recent champion may not be done yet either, even if he played down speculation that he has agreed an extension for 2021. Raikkonen said it would be his decision, and he still enjoyed the racing, but nothing had been signed.

The "Iceman" remains a fan favourite, renowned for his taciturn responses to questions and determination to be his own man, preferring to do the talking on the track. For some of his rivals, he has been around for as long as they can remember.

"He's an incredibly good driver, someone I followed and a very likeable guy and very different to a lot of the drivers," said McLaren's Lando Norris, who was only a year old when Raikkonen made his F1 debut. Raikkonen, who joined McLaren in 2002 and Ferrari in 2007, took his first win in Malaysia in 2003 and his last in the United States in 2018.

"Even if he thinks it's not a very big milestone or he doesn't care that much, it's obviously very impressive," said Norris's Ferrari-bound team mate Carlos Sainz. "It's absolutely incredible," said former Lotus team mate Romain Grosjean of the Finn's career.

"I've had a really good time with Kimi. He was much less talkative than he is probably today but I learned a lot next to him. "Kimi is a great character, a good guy to race wheel to wheel with because you know he's going to leave you the room and have the respect."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted; 13 arrested, officials say

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020