Reuters Sports News Summary

Chance for Nadal to avenge Rome defeat against Schwartzman Rafa Nadal gets the opportunity to avenge his only defeat in 10 meetings with Diego Schwartzman, which he suffered a little over two weeks ago, when Spain's 12-time French Open winner faces the Argentine in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers to wear Bryant-designed jerseys for potential title clincher

The Los Angeles Lakers will switch to their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of the late Kobe Bryant when they seek a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Friday. The Lakers, who lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, are 4-0 this postseason when wearing the Bryant-designed alternate jerseys, which are black with gold trim and feature a subtle snakeskin pattern. Chance for Nadal to avenge Rome defeat against Schwartzman

Rafa Nadal gets the opportunity to avenge his only defeat in 10 meetings with Diego Schwartzman, which he suffered a little over two weeks ago, when Spain's 12-time French Open winner faces the Argentine in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday. The Rome Masters was Nadal's first tournament in seven months following the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while the world number two was then striving to make his way back to match fitness, he is a different beast at Roland Garros. Banged-up Heat not about to lay down to Lakers

The Miami Heat may not have history on their side as they try to claw their way back from the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals but on Thursday the team said they were not ready to roll over against the favoured Los Angeles Lakers. Trailing the Lakers 3-1 in best-of-seven NBA Finals, the Heat on Friday face an elimination game for the first time in the 2020 postseason, which is being played entirely at Disney World in Florida to limit the risk from COVID-19. Report: Storm won't force Saints to relocate

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday in New Orleans, as planned, despite an incoming hurricane. The team had been considering moving practice, and perhaps the game, with Hurricane Delta bearing down on Louisiana and expected to make landfall on Friday along the southwestern Louisiana coast. But, with the track of the hurricane now heading west of New Orleans, the team decided to stay put, The Athletic reported. MLB playoff notebook: Marlins' Sanchez no stranger to Braves

Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez has not been around long, but by the end of the day Thursday, he will have a rich history against the Atlanta Braves. The 22-year old, with the shout-out-loud name and the 100 mph fastball, is scheduled to start Thursday in a win-or-go-home National League Division Series Game 3 for the Marlins at Houston's Minute Made Park. Djokovic eyes 27th Grand Slam final, Tsitsipas and injuries block path

Novak Djokovic will be favourite to reach his 27th Grand Slam final when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open semis on Friday but what had been a smooth path through the draw has suddenly got a little rocky. After his humiliating disqualification in the U.S. Open fourth round when he inadvertently struck a ball in frustration into the throat of a line judge, Djokovic's French Open campaign has been remarkably uneventful. Tokyo postponement forced USOPC to rethink

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games forced the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to rethink how it operates, board chair Susanne Lyons said on Thursday at the organisation's annual assembly. The meeting comes amid sweeping changes for the U.S. Olympic system, with legislation pending to offer athletes greater protection after the Larry Nassar gymnastic abuse scandal, and as the program reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Tokyo Olympics to be pushed back a year. Swiatek puts studies on the back burner to focus on tennis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek decided to put off going to university for two years in order to try to make it in tennis - a decision which was richly rewarded on Thursday when she reached the French Open final. Any doubts she may have had about whether to put a tennis career above her studies were pretty much put to rest when the 19-year-old became the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros in 19 years by thrashing Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1. Kenin solves claycourt puzzle as French title looms into view

When Sofia Kenin was double-bageled three weeks ago by Victoria Azarenka in her only claycourt match in the build-up to the French Open her prospects looked as gloomy as the weather at Roland Garros this past fortnight. That 6-0 6-0 defeat in Rome simply gave the 21-year-old American another problem to solve though -- something she does better than most on a tennis court. Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris fight card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the BBC. Famously described in 1996 as "human cockfighting" by U.S. senator John McCain, MMA is growing in popularity and the deal to stream the 10-fight card on BBC iPlayer is another watershed moment, Bellator's European head David Green told Reuters.

