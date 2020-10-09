Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador

Argentina got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start on Thursday when Lionel Messi's early penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a lacklustre match in Buenos Aires. The Argentine FA piped fan noise around the empty Bombonera stadium and the chants of "Messi!

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:37 IST
Soccer-Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador

Argentina got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start on Thursday when Lionel Messi's early penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a lacklustre match in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine FA piped fan noise around the empty Bombonera stadium and the chants of "Messi! Messi!" were vindicated as early as the 12th minute when he put Argentina ahead from the spot after Lucas Ocampos was fouled inside the penalty area. Argentina had lost just one of their last eight World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and although they could not add to the scoreline they never looked in danger of losing in a scrappy game against limited opponents.

"It was important to start with a win because we know how difficult the qualifiers are and all the matches are going to be as hard as this one," Messi said. With the South American qualifiers twice pushed back from the scheduled start in March, it was almost a year since either team had played a full international and Messi said that inaction contributed to the poor spectacle.

"We hoped the level of play would be different but it’s been almost a year since we played together, this was our first game back and the nervousness makes it complicated," the Barcelona striker said. The three points, however, were more than welcome for a side that hasn't won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 1993.

The win, which extended Argentina's unbeaten run to eight games under coach Lionel Scaloni, was also positive given that seven of the starting line up had never played a World Cup qualifier previously. Argentina's next game is on Tuesday against Bolivia in La Paz, while Ecuador return home to face Uruguay, who beat Chile 2-1 in their opener earlier on Thursday, the same day.

The top four teams in South America's 10-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Universal Health Coverage ‘more urgent than ever’ – UN chief

Painting a gloomy picture of under-investment in health, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his video message to senior ministers Universal Health Coverage is not only essential to end the pandemic, but it will also drive progress ac...

Breonna Taylor case: Dispute arises over grand jury secrecy

A lawyer for a grand juror involved in weighing charges in the case of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed in a police raid gone wrong, urged a judge to let the anonymous juror to speak out publicly, accusing Kentuckys attorney general o...

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by Chinas success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. Tourism sites were visited by 637...

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is very-very overrated and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020