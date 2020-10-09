Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Suarez cried over treatment in final days at Barca

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:21 IST
Soccer-Suarez cried over treatment in final days at Barca

Luis Suarez has said he was reduced to tears by Barcelona's treatment of him in his final weeks at the club before leaving for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and revealed he was not allowed to take part in training matches. "Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through," Suarez told the Uruguay national team's official media after scoring in Thursday's 2-1 win over Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

"I didn't take the club's message that they were looking for a solution for me in order to mix things up very well. I was hurt most of all by the way they did things, because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end." Suarez became Barca's third all-time top scorer with 198 goals in six years at the club and helped the team win four La Liga titles, four domestic cups and the 2015 Champions League but was forced out with one year left on his contract.

After being told by new coach Ronald Koeman he was no longer in the team's plans, he was excluded from the squad for the team's three pre-season matches before agreeing a switch to Atletico on a free transfer. "Not everyone knows what happened but the worst thing was going to training and being sent to a different group from everyone else because I was not allowed to play in practice matches," Suarez said.

"My wife could see how unhappy I was and she wanted to see me smile again and when the chance came to join Atletico I had no doubts." Suarez scored twice goals in Atletico's 6-1 win over Granada on his debut before two frustrating goal less draws against Huesca and Villarreal.

The striker, 33, gave a tearful farewell news conference the day before signing for Atletico while Lionel Messi, his old strike partner, hit out at the club's treatment of the Uruguayan. "I wasn't surprised that Messi supported me publicly because I know him too well. He knew the pain I was going through, the feeling that I was being kicked out was what hurt me the most," added Suarez.

"The way they did things was not right and Leo knows how me and my family suffered."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five peoplewere held in Navi Mumbais Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said aMaharashtra Food and Drug Administration officialActing on a tip-off, three vehicles were ...

Unprecedented Global Movement 'Count Us In' To Mobilize 1 Billion People To Act on Climate Change launches in India

Count Us In will mobilize citizens to take practical steps that will make a significant impact in reducing carbon pollution and challenge leaders to act more boldly India is at the heart of the efforts to rally 1 billion people around the ...

IPFT develops bio-pesticide formulation for controlling agricultural insects

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajastha...

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020