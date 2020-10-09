Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: After conceding 18 runs in my first over, I was looking for a wicket, says Bishnoi

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi said after conceding 18 runs in his first over of the spell he was waiting for his second over so that he can scalp a wicket for the side and the same happened.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:06 IST
IPL 13: After conceding 18 runs in my first over, I was looking for a wicket, says Bishnoi
Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi said after conceding 18 runs in his first over of the spell he was waiting for his second over so that he can scalp a wicket for the side and the same happened. Punjab skipper KL Rahul introduced Bishnoi in the eighth over against the already set SunRisers Hyderabad openers. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed the youngster all around the ground and accumulated 18 runs off that over.

The duo went on to smash Punjab bowlers out of the park until Bishnoi was reintroduced in attack to bowl the 16th over. In his second over, Bishnoi bagged Warner on the first ball and then Bairstow two balls later while giving away just a single run. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket, helping their side post a huge total of 201 runs on the board.

Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls. Bishnoi returned with the figures of 3-29 in his three overs. The 20-year-old has bagged seven wickets in the tournament so far.

"After my first over went for 18 runs, my goal was thinking that whenever I get another chance to bowl, I will do well for the team and scalp a wicket," Bishnoi said in a video posted by the franchise's on their official Twitter handle. Apart from Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh playing in his first match of the season also bagged two wickets in the match.

"Today, I got a chance, it was good and I'm quite happy. I want to thank god, my parents who have been supporting me for a long time. When I came to bowl there was good partnership going so the plan was to keep it simple. The coaches said to back yourself and concentrate on your main strengths and I have executed the same. It was a good day in bowling, I managed to get wickets too," Arshdeep said. Chasing a massive target of 202, KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls, which included five fours and seven glorious sixes. Bishnoi said Pooran's innings was of 'next level'.

"His batting was next level and world-class. We have all seen how well he hit the ball. He showed his power-hitting and it was great fun to watch him," he said. SRH bundled Punjab at 132 in 16.5 overs. For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan bagged three wickets while T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each. Bairstow was awarded as Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

KXIP are at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets

World shares pushed on from one-month highs on Friday, with Asian stocks closing in on 2-12-year peaks, as growing expectations the Democratic party will win U.S. elections next month revives hopes for more economic stimulus there.The pan-E...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election....

4 woman held for theft in Muzaffarnagar

Four women, who are allegedly members of an interstate gang of thieves, were arrested here on Friday and Rs 10,500 stolen cash recovered from their possession, police said. The four accused, identified as Hiradevi, Vanshika, Priyanka and Up...

Trump "ready to go," will see if Saturday rally possible -spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized last weekend with COVID-19, is ready to go and seeing if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.Were just trying to keep up wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020