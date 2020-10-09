Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Warne discusses tricks with Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal

Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne discussed tricks and provided the much-needed advice to spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:22 IST
IPL 13: Warne discusses tricks with Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: BCCI/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne discussed tricks and provided the much-needed advice to spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. Royals are currently second from the bottom with four points from five matches and Warne guidance will definitely be fruitful for the Steve Smith-led side in the upcoming games.

In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, the Australian legend, who has more than 700 wickets under his belt in Test cricket, was seen guiding Tewatia and leg-spinner, Shreyas Gopal. Warne provided technical tips on leg-spin and counseled bowlers about planning the field according to them.

"The other thing which is important is if a bowler is under pressure, he must make sure that he shouldn't rush," said Warne in the video. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that it is a great opportunity for the leg spinners to learn from Warne. Yuvraj also said that Mayank Markande should make the most of this opportunity.

"Great opportunity for the young leggies to learn from you! Specially Mayank Markande make the most of it," Yuvraj tweeted. Also, one of the positive for Royals is England all-rounder Ben Stokes will join the side on October 10. Stokes who has come in from New Zealand will have to follow the six-day process before he can join his team.

The royals will face Delhi Capitals today at Sharjah. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets

World shares pushed on from one-month highs on Friday, with Asian stocks closing in on 2-12-year peaks, as growing expectations the Democratic party will win U.S. elections next month revives hopes for more economic stimulus there.The pan-E...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election....

4 woman held for theft in Muzaffarnagar

Four women, who are allegedly members of an interstate gang of thieves, were arrested here on Friday and Rs 10,500 stolen cash recovered from their possession, police said. The four accused, identified as Hiradevi, Vanshika, Priyanka and Up...

Trump "ready to go," will see if Saturday rally possible -spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized last weekend with COVID-19, is ready to go and seeing if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.Were just trying to keep up wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020