SPO-ARCHERY-SAI Olympic hopeful Indian archers aiming to regain lost momentum gradually New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Their training has finally resumed after a five-month hiatus and India's Olympic hopeful archers said they are looking to get back their lost momentum gradually with focus firmly on fitness right now. SPO-CRI-IPL-SEHWAG-CSK Some CSK batsmen think it's a government job: Sehwag New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a dig at Chennai Super Kings' faltering IPL campaign, saying that some of their batsmen think of the franchise as a "government job" in which remuneration is assured irrespective of performance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:27 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MORGAN-INTERVIEW Leaders without title play pivotal role in direction that team travels: Eoin Morgan By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that "leaders without title" play an equally important part as the designated one if a team intends to travel in the right direction in its pursuit of greatness.

SPO-SHREYASI-INTERVIEW I want people of Bihar to live in Bihar, with their families and dignity: Shreyasi Singh By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The range will make way for rallies in Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh's life as she gears up for the electoral battle in Bihar, aiming to restore an average Bihari's faith in the state so that there is an end to the "exodus". SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Kings XI Punjab have task cut out against KKR Abu Dhabi, Oct 9 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-COMMENTS Mayank's early run out was a disaster: Rahul Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in its pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here..

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets

World shares pushed on from one-month highs on Friday, with Asian stocks closing in on 2-12-year peaks, as growing expectations the Democratic party will win U.S. elections next month revives hopes for more economic stimulus there.The pan-E...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election....

4 woman held for theft in Muzaffarnagar

Four women, who are allegedly members of an interstate gang of thieves, were arrested here on Friday and Rs 10,500 stolen cash recovered from their possession, police said. The four accused, identified as Hiradevi, Vanshika, Priyanka and Up...

Trump "ready to go," will see if Saturday rally possible -spokeswoman

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized last weekend with COVID-19, is ready to go and seeing if a campaign rally is possible for this weekend.Were just trying to keep up wit...
