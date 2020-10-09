The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MORGAN-INTERVIEW Leaders without title play pivotal role in direction that team travels: Eoin Morgan By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that "leaders without title" play an equally important part as the designated one if a team intends to travel in the right direction in its pursuit of greatness.

SPO-SHREYASI-INTERVIEW I want people of Bihar to live in Bihar, with their families and dignity: Shreyasi Singh By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The range will make way for rallies in Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh's life as she gears up for the electoral battle in Bihar, aiming to restore an average Bihari's faith in the state so that there is an end to the "exodus". SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Kings XI Punjab have task cut out against KKR Abu Dhabi, Oct 9 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-PREVIEW Focus on CSK's batting struggles as Dhoni's men take on RCB Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash here on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. SPO-ARCHERY-SAI Olympic hopeful Indian archers aiming to regain lost momentum gradually New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Their training has finally resumed after a five-month hiatus and India's Olympic hopeful archers said they are looking to get back their lost momentum gradually with focus firmly on fitness right now.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SEHWAG-CSK Some CSK batsmen think it's a government job: Sehwag New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a dig at Chennai Super Kings' faltering IPL campaign, saying that some of their batsmen think of the franchise as a "government job" in which remuneration is assured irrespective of performance. SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL Strike rate very, very overrated: Rahul Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) Strike rates are over-rated, said Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul, brushing aside criticism of his bottom-placed team which lost its fourth match on the trot here, failing miserably in a chase of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SPO-CRI-BCCI-APEX BCCI apex council to discuss home series against England, domestic season on Oct 17 New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) India's home series against England will be up for discussion alongside the scheduling of the upcoming tour of Australia and the domestic season when the BCCI's apex council holds an online meeting on October 17.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-COMMENTS Mayank's early run out was a disaster: Rahul Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in its pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here..