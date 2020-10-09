Left Menu
IPL 13: RR win toss, opt to bowl first against DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:17 IST
RR skipper Steve Smith and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (Image: Indian Premier League's Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Royals made two changes as Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron came in place of Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are going in with an unchanged XI.

Delhi Capitals have eight points from five games while Rajasthan Royals are second from the bottom in the points table. Royals too have played five games but came over the line only in two matches. RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

