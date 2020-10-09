Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Challenge: Players asked to assemble on Oct 13, lack of preparation time a concern

Thirty-odd Indian players due to take part in the Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE next month have been asked to assemble in Mumbai by October 13 but quarantine requirements have put a question mark over their preparedness for the three-team competition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:17 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Players asked to assemble on Oct 13, lack of preparation time a concern

Thirty-odd Indian players due to take part in the Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE next month have been asked to assemble in Mumbai by October 13 but quarantine requirements have put a question mark over their preparedness for the three-team competition. The BCCI has not announced the teams yet but Indian players, both international and uncapped domestic, have been informed about their selection. After arriving in Mumbai from various parts of the country on October 18, the players will quarantine for more than a week and they will be tested multiple times in that period. The players are likely to depart for UAE on October 22, after which they will go undergo a six-day quarantine like all players competing in the men's IPL. They will enter the event's bio-bubble after three negative RT-PCR tests. The tournament will run from November 4 to 9. "The players have been informed and a whatsapp group has been created. A few U-19 players have also been picked. It will give them a lot of exposure," a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

Veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from international T20s, will feature again in the tournament. In all likelihood, all four matches will be played in Sharjah, the venue for 12 IPL games which also happens to be the smallest ground among the three IPL venues. After undergoing quarantine Mumbai and UAE, the players will have less than a week to acclimatise to the conditions, having not played the game for more than six months. The IPL teams arrived in UAE a month in advance. "It will be a challenge for sure. We have been training individually but the intensity of a team environment cannot be matched. We will quarantine in Mumbai for more than a week and then another week in Dubai. "There will be three to four days before the event starts. Obviously, it is not going to be easy to perform," said a player on conditions of anonymity. The Indian team last played in March. Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, there were question marks over the event until BCCI president Sourav Ganguly assured that it would be taking place during the IPL play-offs. The BCCI is zeroing in on the foreign players for the competition but they will be mostly from the neighbouring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a few from England and West Indies, who haven't landed WBBL contracts. PTI BS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Goa becomes first state to provide 100 pc tap water connections in rural areas: Jal Shakti Ministry

Goa has become the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The governments Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water...

Rape and murder of TN minor; Oppn demands justice, govt assures steps

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded justice for a minor girl, allegedly raped and killed in Dindigul district last year, following the acquittal of the accused, as the government assured it will take steps to appeal against ...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Journo summoned for 'crowd gathering' outside Ranaut's bugalow

Mumbai police on Friday issued summons against a reporter of a national news channel for allegedly causing gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow in Bandra here last month, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020