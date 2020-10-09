Soccer-Everton sign partnership agreement with Everton... of Chile

Premier League club Everton have signed a partnership agreement with their Chilean namesakes Everton de Vina del Mar and their Mexican owners Grupo Pachuca.

The South American club, four-times champions of Chile, took the name Everton after the Merseyside club toured the country along with Tottenham Hotspur in 1909. Everton de Vina del Mar have joined Merseyside club Everton’s International Affiliate Programme for coaching and youth development, whilst a formal relationship for player development and talent ID has been laid out.

The deal also includes collaboration in marketing and commercial development as well as digital media. The teams played in a friendly at Goodison in 2010.

While the partnership draws on the obvious connection between the clubs its value may be much more than a gimmick. The link with owners Grupo Pachuca offers a connection to a number of sports interests and clubs in South and Central America.

The company owns six-times Mexican champions CF Pachuca and another Mexican team Club Leon along with Argentine side Club Atletico Talleres from the city of Cordoba.