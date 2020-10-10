World Mental Health Day: Bengaluru FC launch mental health care programme

On the occasion of World Mental Health, Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC Day launched 'Care Around The Corner' programme to raise awareness on mental health and provide the players and staff with on-call professional help through the season. The programme entails bringing on board a professional mental health expert who will conduct regular sessions with the first team and staff, along with sessions for the academy teams.

"Mental health in sport is such an important conversation, but it's also one that we don't have as much as we should in Indian sport. We felt a definite need to add this aspect to the team for this season, and every season going forward," the club's website quoted CEO, Mandar Tamhane as saying. "Care Around The Corner is a very important step we are taking to ensure that our players and staff fully understand the importance of mental wellness as well as have access to professional help whenever they feel the need arise," he added.

The players and staff will also have access to the mental health expert for one-on-one consults at all times by way of video sessions. Club goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that the Care Around The Corner programme is one the team will benefit from immensely.

"I think it'll be great. I want every player and staff member to use this as an opportunity to become better and have a better understanding about your own self because as men and as football players we are always told to be strong and not feel," said Gurpreet. "I think it is important to have a safe and a non-judgmental space in a professional club so that players can open up and look after themselves and those around them," he added.

World Mental Health Day observed globally on October 10 every year. (ANI)