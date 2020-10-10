Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifties from Karthik and Gill take KKR to challenging 164 for 6

The KKR captain, who was run out in the last ball of the innings, had some exquisite shots and his placements were brilliant, besides his top-class running between the wicket.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:38 IST
Fifties from Karthik and Gill take KKR to challenging 164 for 6

A counter-attacking 58 off just 29 balls by skipper Dinesh Karthik and opener Shubman Gill's 57-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 164 for 6 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday. Karthik's decision to bat first seemed to be backfiring as KKR were struggling at 63 for 3 in the 11th over but he changed the complexion of the innings with a magnificent knock which included eight fours and two sixes. The KKR captain, who was run out in the last ball of the innings, had some exquisite shots and his placements were brilliant, besides his top-class running between the wicket. His fifty came off just 22 balls.

Young opener Gill contributed a 47-ball 57 which had five fours. The 82-run stand between Karthik and Gill for the fourth wicket was the cornerstone of the KKR innings on a slow and difficult pitch. KXIP made a comeback in the last two overs which yielded just 18 runs. They conceded 71 runs in the six overs prior to that.

KKR, however, made a disastrous start, losing two wickets for just 25 runs in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi's (4) middle stump was sent cartwheeling by Mohammed Shami in the third over while Gill was guilty in the run-out of Nitish Rana (2) in a horrible mix up. Scoring rate picked up a bit with Eoin Morgan (24), who was promoted to number four, looking for runs. KKR reached to their 50 in the 10th over and 60 for 2 at the halfway mark.

Just as the Gill-Morgan third wicket stand was looking to grow big, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi removed the England limited overs captain who offered a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at long on..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Jawahar Reddy assumes office as new TTD EO

Senior IAS officer K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took charge as Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here. Prior to taking up the reins of the world...

NHRC seeks detailed report in four-year-old case of minor's sexual assault in Odisha's Balasore

Expressing serious displeasure over the extremely lethargic attitude of Odisha administration to deal with sexual assault case of a minor girl in June 2016, the National Human Rights Commission NHRC has directed Superintendent of Police Bal...

Shivraj Singh Chauhan hits back at Kamal Nath, says coconut is in our culture

Hitting back at Congress leader Kamal Nath over his coconut remark, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said that the opposition is commenting on such things because they have nothing else. Coconut is in our cult...

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them over two weeks ago, an aid group said on Saturday. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020