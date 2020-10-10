IPL 13: Rabada, Carey share thoughts on importance of mental health

Delhi Capitals players Kagiso Rabada and Alex Carey shared their thoughts on the importance of mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. During an interaction hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin, Rabada said if someone is suffering from any mental health-related issue they should talk about it and seek professional help.

"We play a game where we are under immense pressure, especially all of us play international cricket and also IPL is a big stage and you never know what could be bothering someone whether it is a loss on someone's family or it could be anything and you could have to bear that weight. And also put a lot of energy into doing your best to perform on this platform with that added pressure," Rabada said in a video posted by the franchise's on their official Twitter handle. "Sometimes it is probably a good thing to reach out to those who are close to you so that you can manage that a lot better instead of keeping it inside because at a certain stage you might just blow up. With COVID happening, it is probably the best to just speak out," the pacer added.

The left-handed batsman reiterated the speedster's views and added that whenever someone feels like something is bothering their mental peace they should take a break and talk about that with their loved ones. "Very seriously and it is becoming more of a focus every day. We had some situations over the past 12-24 months where players have had to take time out of the game. I think it is good to see the players have the courage to do that and you don't have to bear that weight and hang on as long as you can until it does break you. The more we see people talk about and open up about it the better it is for the game and for everyone," Carey said.

When asked how do tackle hate on social media Kabada replied, "I don't place my worth on what someone else says. But those sought of emotions can weigh heavy in a sort of like a negative way where you might feel irritated by it." Delhi Capitals are at the top of the IPL standings with 10 points from six games. They will next face Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)