Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cycling: Briton Dowsett wins Giro stage eight, Almeida retains overall lead

Alex Dowsett of Team Israel Start Up Nation took a second career Giro d'Italia win when he soloed to victory in the eighth stage, a 200-km trek from Giovinazzo to Vieste on Saturday. The six-time individual time trial British champion attacked from a small group of breakaway riders some 17km from the finish and maintained his advantage to beat Italian Salvatore Puccio and another Briton Matthew Holmes. Teenager Swiatek dazzles in Paris to claim first Grand Slam title

Securing a first Grand Slam title is supposed to be an arduous task but 19-year-old Iga Swiatek crowned an extraordinary fortnight to win the French Open in a blaze of winners on Saturday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1. Swiatek, who had dropped only 23 games en route to the final, produced another audacious display as she became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title. Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26. Butler brilliant as Heat stave off elimination

Jimmy Butler scored a 35-point triple-double and the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 on Friday to stave off elimination and force an NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday. With their backs against the wall, the Heat refused to give up, surviving a 40-point onslaught from the Lakers LeBron James thanks to outstanding three-point shooting, clutch free throws and the all-round brilliance of Butler. Rays' Brosseau gets last laugh on Yanks' Chapman

Six weeks ago, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman fired a 101 mph pitch near the head of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Mike Brosseau, sparking a benches-clearing incident and enflaming the bad blood between the teams. Brosseau got the final say in the pseudo-feud Friday night, hitting the game-winning homer off Chapman, giving the Rays a 2-1 win over the Yankees in the decisive fifth game of the American League Division Series at San Diego. 'You live with it' LeBron says after Green's miss

Danny Green's three-point attempt at the end of Game Five of the NBA Finals that would have given the Los Angeles Lakers the lead and possibly the championship was the right play, LeBron James said on Friday. Trailing by one point with 10 seconds remaining, James drove to the basket and drew two Miami Heat defenders. NFL: Jets players, coaches test negative for coronavirus

All the New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for the new coronavirus, and their game against the Arizona Cardinals will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, the National Football League (NFL) team said. The Jets had canceled practice and sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive result for the virus that causes COVID-19. Seahawks broadcaster Monson suspended over tweet

Longtime Seattle Seahawks broadcast team member Dori Monson wanted to voice a political criticism of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. However, the tweet he posted was viewed as transphobic, and he was suspended by the team and by the company that owns radio station KIRO-FM, where Monson also hosts a daily political program. Yankees''Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday. Considered one of the greatest ever to put on the pinstripes, the born-and-raised New Yorker was a 10-time All-Star, earning the nickname "The Chairman of the Board" during his 16-season career, all of which he spent with the Yankees. Red Sox owner to take Fenway Sports public through merger with RedBall: source

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks with RedBall Acquisition Corp to take his famed sports holding company Fenway Sports Group LLC public, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday. The deal being discussed would merge Fenway Sports Group with RedBall Acquisition Corp and will value the owner of the Liverpool Football Club at around $8 billion including debt, the source said, asking not to be identified.