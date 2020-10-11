Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-All Blacks and Wallabies draw first Bledisloe Cup test

All Blacks winger Jordie Barrett slotted a 78th-minute penalty to snatch a 16-16 draw against Australia in their first Bledisloe Cup rugby test on Sunday, a match that stretched nine minutes into injury time. Wallabies replacement Reece Hodge had the opportunity to win the game in the second minute of injury time with a massive penalty that struck the posts, sparking a virtually continuous passage of play that lasted another seven minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:00 IST
Rugby-All Blacks and Wallabies draw first Bledisloe Cup test

All Blacks winger Jordie Barrett slotted a 78th-minute penalty to snatch a 16-16 draw against Australia in their first Bledisloe Cup rugby test on Sunday, a match that stretched nine minutes into injury time.

Wallabies replacement Reece Hodge had the opportunity to win the game in the second minute of injury time with a massive penalty that struck the posts, sparking a virtually continuous passage of play that lasted another seven minutes. James O'Connor had slotted a 74th-minute penalty to give the Wallabies a 16-13 lead and the visitors hope of achieving their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001.

It was just their eighth draw in 167 clashes. "I'm very proud of the team and I really enjoyed the game despite the conditions and the result," Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said. "It was close though and I would have liked to have closed it out."

The game was the first rugby test since March because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the first for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie. The Wallabies had the most possession and territory throughout the match. The All Blacks had to rely on their counterattack to open their account with Barrett finishing off a sweeping 70-metre movement for the only try of the first half.

The All Blacks should have been up by more at the break, but Rieko Ioane dropped the ball while attempting to put it down after they had turned over possession from a Wallabies' attacking lineout to leave the score 8-3 at halftime. Aaron Smith extended the lead to 13-3 early in the second half before Marika Koroibete and Filkipo Daugunu crossed to level the scores with less than 20 minutes remaining.

The All Blacks had several opportunities to attempt a drop goal after Hodge's missed penalty that would have won the game but did not take them. "There wasn't much stoppage to have a chat, it was pretty much all go," All Blacks captain Sam Cane said about why they had not attempted a drop goal.

"It just highlights that test matches are about taking opportunities and there are only a couple in each game."

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cello Group re-enters stationery business after 5 yrs

After selling its stationery business to Frances BIC five years ago, the Cello Group is re-entering the category and plans to launch products in the domestic market. In December 2015, stationery major BIC Group acquired Cello Pens, the larg...

Commercial mining: Auction of coal blocks may generate Rs 20,000 cr revenue per year

The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining may lead to total revenue generation of around Rs 20,000 crore per year, a coal ministry official said. The process for auction of 38 coal blocks for commercial mining is underway.The total r...

I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli

Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was putting too much pressure on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians opened his mindset and helped him turn it around for the b...

Schools not to reopen in Maharashtra before Diwali: Minister

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will not reopen in the state before Diwali. Maharashtra has till now reported 15,17,434 COVID-19 cases and 40,040 deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020