Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Five players from the Indian Judo Team will be participating in the Grand Slam 2020 competition (International Judo Federation event) happening in Budapest, Hungary from October 23-26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:11 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Five players from the Indian Judo Team will be participating in the Grand Slam 2020 competition (International Judo Federation event) happening in Budapest, Hungary from October 23-26. The full cost of the trip shall be borne by the government. The five judokas, consisting of two women and three men players, will leave for the competition on October 19.

The entire contingent will have to produce at least two COVID-19 negative individual medical certificates (PCR test made maximum 5 days before arrival and taken 48 hours apart) upon arrival at Hungary. The women's team includes 25-year-old Sushila Devi (48kg) from Manipur and 22-year-old Tulika Mann (78 kg) of Delhi.

The men's team comprises of former Olympian and 28-year-old Avtar Singh (100 kg), 22-year-old TOPS developmental group athlete Jasleen Singh Saini (66 kg) from Punjab, and 24-year-old Vijay Yadav (60 kg). The five players will be accompanied by coach Jiwan Sharma for the length of the competition in Hungary. "My aim is to get a medal for India in the Olympics and I'm very confident to get this done because I have done a lot of hard work for this. I am also very thankful to the government for their support. Even if there is hard work from our side but no government support, we can do nothing. So, I am very thankful they are bearing the expenses for our trip," said Jasleen in an official release.

All the judokas are selected on the basis of the world ranking and have high chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics games postponed to next year. They are also the best competitors in the Senior National Ranking Championships. Among the women, Sushila Devi is ranked the highest at 41 and has a total of 833 Olympic qualification points, while Jasleen is ranked the highest at 56 among the men and has 854 Olympic qualification points.

Around 645 competitors from across 81 countries are slated to participate in the IJF event in Budapest, Hungary. (ANI)

