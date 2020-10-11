Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests; Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record and more

Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests; Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rallying: Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo dies after Portugal crash

Rally co-driver Laura Salvo died after her car crashed during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal, despite efforts to resuscitate her, and the event was called off as a result. The 21-year-old was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica.

Saints WR Thomas (ankle) questionable vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas followed up three days of limited practices by being listed as questionable for Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas, 27, is working his way back from a left ankle injury sustained in the Saints' season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

Davis probable, Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six

Forward Anthony Davis will likely suit up for the Lakers in the NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday despite aggravating a heel contusion on Friday, while Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Davis injured the heel late in the first quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 loss and briefly left the game. He returned but appeared to struggle to get up the floor late in the game, which cut his team's advantage in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Golf: Hatton defends divisive hoodies at BMW PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton defended his choice of clothing at this week's BMW PGA Championship after the hoodies he sported during the tournament divided opinion among golf fans on social media. Hatton's clothing became a major talking point of the event, sparking a debate about acceptable dress codes for the traditional sport.

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 Texas A&M topples No. 4 Florida

Seth Small connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to lift No. 21 Texas A&M to a 41-38 comeback win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (2-1) secured their first win over an Associated Press top 5-ranked team in the three-year tenure of coach Jimbo Fisher. The lone giveaway by the Gators (2-1) -- -- a fumble by running back Malik Davis -- cost them the game.

Teenager Swiatek dazzles in Paris to claim first Grand Slam title

Securing a first Grand Slam title is supposed to be an arduous undertaking but 19-year-old Iga Swiatek crowned an extraordinary fortnight to win the French Open in a blaze of winners on Saturday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1. Swiatek, who had dropped only 23 games en route to the final, produced another audacious display of shot-making to become Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion.

Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record

Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26.

MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests

Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said. The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. Overnight co-leader Laird was sensational off the tee, hitting all 14 fairways and nearly taking the lead with a birdie putt on 18 that found a piece of the cup but refused to drop, much to the Scot's disbelief.

Rays' Snell opposes Astros' Valdez in ALCS opener

Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell will oppose fellow left-hander Framber Valdez when the Rays face the Houston Astros on Sunday in the opener of the American League Championship Series at San Diego. Snell, 27, will be making his fourth postseason start and sixth overall appearance of his career. He is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

JMM leader, wife found murdered at home in Jharkhand

Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhands Dhanbad district early on Sunday, police said. Prima facie it seems that Rawani 50 and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at the...

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020