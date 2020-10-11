Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Opener Chantam, who was Thailand's top scorer in this year's Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, will represent the Trailblazers captained by India's Smriti Mandhana, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. All-rounders Deandra Dottin (West Indies) and Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) and left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone are Trailblazers' other three overseas players.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 14:18 IST
Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Women's T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The three-team tournament is played alongside the men's Indian Premier League with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hoping to launch a full-fledged women's IPL in future. Opener Chantam, who was Thailand's top scorer in this year's Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, will represent the Trailblazers captained by India's Smriti Mandhana, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin (West Indies) and Salma Khatun (Bangladesh) and left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone are Trailblazers' other three overseas players. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Supernovas, who won both the titles since the tournament's start in 2018.

The Sri Lankan duo of Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene, West Indian Shakera Selman and South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka are the overseas players for the Supernovas. Former India captain Mithali Raj will skipper the Velocity side, also including New Zealander Leigh Kasperek, England's Danielle Wyatt, South African Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh.

The teams will play each other once before the top two contest in the final a day before the IPL summit clash. Several leading players are missing from this year's tournament, which clashes with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, which starts on Oct. 25, with the final set for Nov. 29.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

20 killed on temple trip in Thailand as bus, train collide

A bus heading to a Buddhist temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday, killing at least 20 people dead and injuring 30, authorities said. The accident took place at 805 a.m. 0105 GMT near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway stat...

JMM leader, wife found murdered at home in Jharkhand

Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhands Dhanbad district early on Sunday, police said. Prima facie it seems that Rawani 50 and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at the...

Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands

Japans Coast Guard said on Sunday that two Chinese vessels entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea.It marked the 21st time this year that Chinese boats have entered Japanese waters and...

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020